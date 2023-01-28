Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Archrock has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 134.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.8%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE AROC opened at $9.59 on Friday. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Archrock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Archrock by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Archrock by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Archrock by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Archrock by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.