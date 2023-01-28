Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Announces Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

