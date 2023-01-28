Aragon (ANT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.71 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $128.95 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aragon has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00013004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002863 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00398586 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,426.11 or 0.27977796 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.37 or 0.00589369 BTC.
Aragon Token Profile
Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aragon
