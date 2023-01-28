Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Applied UV Stock Up 52.9 %
Shares of AUVI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 75,970,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,796. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
