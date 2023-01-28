Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Applied UV Stock Up 52.9 %

Shares of AUVI stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.59. 75,970,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,796. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 34.80% and a negative net margin of 54.45%. The business had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

