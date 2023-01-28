Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,649,000 after buying an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.