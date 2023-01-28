Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 567,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Performance

NYSE:APGB remained flat at $10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,528. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

