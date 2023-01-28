Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $69.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

