APENFT (NFT) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, APENFT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $131.42 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.00396570 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.61 or 0.27836266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00589615 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

