APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of APA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 3.58. APA has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that APA will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

