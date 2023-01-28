Analyzing Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Truxton and First Business Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A First Business Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given First Business Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Truxton.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Truxton pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Truxton and First Business Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.31 $14.54 million $5.74 12.54 First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.34 $35.76 million $4.57 7.54

First Business Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 36.75% N/A N/A First Business Financial Services 28.75% 16.64% 1.43%

Summary

First Business Financial Services beats Truxton on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

