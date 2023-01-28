Analyzing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) & Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Physicians Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 25.63 $128.24 million $0.93 67.94 Physicians Realty Trust $457.70 million 7.85 $83.96 million $0.53 29.70

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Physicians Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 135.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 173.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and Physicians Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 27.60% 2.91% 2.10% Physicians Realty Trust 23.57% 4.06% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rexford Industrial Realty and Physicians Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Physicians Realty Trust 1 7 3 0 2.18

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $67.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.31%. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.21, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Physicians Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.