Analysts’ Upgrades for January 27th (APD, ASML, AZN, BVN, DXCM, DY, G, IPAR, MO, ROK)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 27th:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

