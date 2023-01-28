Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,200.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,124.00.

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.59) to GBX 890 ($11.02) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.33) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a research note on Friday.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.8 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

