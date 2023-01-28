Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.