Ampleforth Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004581 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $48.55 million and $1.09 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002841 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00398949 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.06 or 0.28003290 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00589673 BTC.
About Ampleforth
Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.
Ampleforth Token Trading
