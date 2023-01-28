Ampleforth Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.11 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $47.25 million and $1.11 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

