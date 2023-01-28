Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.840-2.900 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.65-$0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on APH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.36.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.