Amp (AMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $175.03 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Amp has a market cap of $175.03 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00398947 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.14 or 0.28032882 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00587895 BTC.
Amp Token Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken.
