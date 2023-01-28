Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Stock Down 0.5 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average is $257.02. The company has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

