Amgen (AMG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $29,809.34

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $101.78 million and approximately $29,809.34 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00398790 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,449.54 or 0.27987864 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00586615 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.02962499 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $51,389.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.