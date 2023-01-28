Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,436,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $344.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.94 and its 200-day moving average is $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $352.32.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 68.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.