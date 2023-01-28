American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Tower by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $220.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

