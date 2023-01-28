American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Cut by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

AIG stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.