American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:HOT.UN opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

