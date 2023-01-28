American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:HOT.UN)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

HOT.UN opened at C$2.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$225.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Articles

