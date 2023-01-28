American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.0-11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +15-17% yr/yr to ~$60.8-61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.76 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.00-$11.40 EPS.

American Express Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $16.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.31. 13,997,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,791. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays upped their price target on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 65,548.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,106 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after buying an additional 207,789 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express by 26.4% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 272,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $10,542,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

