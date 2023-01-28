American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.07. 1,647,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

