American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.49. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.61% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

