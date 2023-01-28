Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $59,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.