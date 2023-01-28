Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 250 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,794,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

