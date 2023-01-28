AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.
AMCON Distributing has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years.
AMCON Distributing Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of DIT opened at $175.45 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $141.44 and a 52-week high of $249.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet downgraded AMCON Distributing from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.
