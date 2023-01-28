Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) Short Interest Update

Alvarion Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Alvarion Price Performance

Alvarion has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. provides autonomous Wi-Fi network products worldwide. The company designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, and connected campuses and events. It offers BreezeACCESS, a wireless broadband access solution for license-exempt frequencies; BreezeMAX Extreme, a WiMAX 16e wireless broadband technology; BreezeNET, a point-to-point and point-to-multipoint networking solution for connecting buildings, campuses, industrial zones, and remote sites; and BreezeULTRA, a family of wireless broadband products that operate in the 4.9-5.9 GHz unlicensed frequency band.

