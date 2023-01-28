Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.36

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.36 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.46). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.42), with a volume of 26,722 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.45. The company has a market cap of £24.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

