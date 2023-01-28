AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.05

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1038202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALCC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

