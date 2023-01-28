Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.
Almonty Industries Company Profile
