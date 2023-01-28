Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126,580.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,800,000 after acquiring an additional 348,140 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,255.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,859,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,335,000 after acquiring an additional 945,877 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

