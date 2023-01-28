Allen Investment Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

PEP opened at $169.62 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.94.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.