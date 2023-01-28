Allen Investment Management LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $120.50 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $162.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
