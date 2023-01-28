Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05.

