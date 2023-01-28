Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.26.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average is $260.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

