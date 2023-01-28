Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.26.
Albemarle Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average is $260.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 71.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203,385 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 86.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.
