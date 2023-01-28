Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 71,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.26.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.