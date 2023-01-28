Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of AD.UN stock opened at C$17.94 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.61 and a 12-month high of C$20.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$812.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.63.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

