AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

