Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of AIRI stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.73.
About Air Industries Group
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.