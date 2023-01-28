AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 9.1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.59. 193,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 482,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 15,598.51%.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 161,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,638.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AIM ImmunoTech news, Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 80,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,063 shares in the company, valued at $67,289.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 161,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $50,000.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,995 shares in the company, valued at $168,638.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

