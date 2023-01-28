AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. 40,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 8,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.

