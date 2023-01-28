AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Trading 1.2% Higher

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. 40,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 8,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.
AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.