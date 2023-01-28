Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Agree Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Craig Erlich bought 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $79,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.