AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Jan 23 Dividend of $0.12 on February 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) declared a jan 23 dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

AGNC stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,527,000 after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,976,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,891,000 after buying an additional 352,127 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,849,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,224,000 after buying an additional 133,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.