Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

