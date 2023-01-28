AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Down 20.8% in January

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 716,500 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 313,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.40. AerSale has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AerSale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares in the company, valued at $175,698,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerSale in the 3rd quarter worth $1,657,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the third quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

